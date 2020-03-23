DUBLIN, Ga. — As schools remain closed because of COVID-19, students are distance learning.

Dublin City Schools Superintendent Fred Williams says they had experience with electronic learning before the transition.

"This was another phase, but dealing with the coronavirus, really thrusted us into fast forward being able to provide online options for young people to learn," Williams said.

To help teachers engage with their students, Williams teamed up with staff to record videos of them reading books out loud.

"We felt that was a way to connect with children, and they can see us and still feel some sense of security," Williams said.

"I thought it was kind of neat. It's kind of like grandaddy sitting there reading books to his grandchildren, you know, so that was kind of neat, and I think our kids probably enjoyed it," Dublin High School head football coach Roger Holmes said.

"Everyone wants to hear Coach Roger Holmes, head coach of the state championship football team read a book," Williams said.

Dublin High Principal Jaroy Stuckey enjoys sharing his favorite children's books.

"It still provides an opportunity for students and young children to receive literacy and improve literacy and just have a good time," Stuckey said.

"I'm a Dr. Seuss kind of guy, so I read the foot book, and I always tease everyone and say it's on my lexile level haha," Williams said.

They're doing everything they can to keep their fighting Irish spirit strong.

"There's still people there that have got your back, and people still there that are trying to help you in tough times, because tough times don't last, but tough people do," Holmes said.

You can find the YouTube videos here. Jason Halcombe with Dublin City Schools says they're adding new videos to the channel daily.

