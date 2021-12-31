Dublin City schools reinstate mask mandate for students, staff

This comes as COVID-19 cases surge in Central Georgia.

DUBLIN, Ga. — Dublin City schools announced Friday morning that due to the surge in COVID-19 infections the South Central Health District is implementing a temporary mask mandate in schools.

According to a release, Superintendent Doctor Fred Williams polled members of the Board of Education who joined with him in support of reinstating a temporary mask mandate effective January 4.

The mandate will remain in effect until the board revisits the subject on February 7, or when the testing positivity rate for the area returns to below five percent.

Doctor Thomas Craft strongly urged the reinstatement of a temporary mask mandate for indoor activities until the surge slows down.

DCS is also encouraging students and staff to sign up for weekly COVID-19 testing and minimizing visitors.