Dublin schools to offer in-person, hybrid, virtual learning at start of second semester

Parents chose an option for their student/s in a survey conducted over Christmas break.

DUBLIN, Ga. — Dublin City Schools will move forward with plans to go back to in-person, hybrid and virtual learning on January 20.

According to a release, students will start instruction in the learning environment selected by their families during the survey conducted over Christmas holiday break.

All families can change their student’s learning option to virtual at any time by reaching out to their building principal.

In the release, they say the schools "strongly encourage everyone to be vaccinated as soon as possible."