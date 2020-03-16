DUBLIN, Ga. — Students in the Emerald City won't be back to school for at least two weeks

That's according to a news release sent out Sunday night by the Dublin City School district.

In the release, Superintendent Fred Williams says the district wide closing takes effect on March 17 and they will revisit their plans on March 27.

The district says it will evaluate then, and every Friday thereafter, on if they need to remain closed.

Though not in the classroom, students will still participate in distance learning through Google Classroom and the Irish Digital Academy.

The district plans to begin its emergency feeding program on Wednesday, March 18, and will present the exact locations of food pickup and deliveries on Tuesday.

Food will be provided Monday, Wednesday and Friday weekly until classes resume.

Prom will also be delayed, as well as the DHS Football banquet. Both were previously scheduled for the end of the month.

