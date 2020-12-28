Dublin City Schools to finish first semester with remote learning

Superintendent Fred Williams says cases have doubled within the last two weeks and several staff members have been hospitalized

DUBLIN, Ga. — Students in Dublin City Schools will return to school virtually next week because of a rise in COVID-19 cases.

According to a news release, the dates affected are Jan. 5-19. That means students will not begin in their selected Winter Learning Environment until the start of the second semester on Jan. 20, 2021.

The release says the decision was made after health officials told the district that Laurens and surrounding counties are seeing their largest case surge so far in the pandemic, and the full effect of the Christmas holiday won’t be seen until the end of January.

“Sadly, our system has not been immune to the effects of this recent surge,” said Superintendent Dr. Fred Williams. “Several staff have been admitted into the hospital, and we’ve watched our COVID-19 dashboard totals more than double in less than a two-week span.”

Williams also says the recent surge has temporarily shut down the high school’s wrestling program.

Only essential building staff will report to the building. The district is asking parents to watch Remind, school websites and social media for information on picking up devices if they were turned in prior to break.