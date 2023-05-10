'We wanna know how they're using the parks': City of Dublin wants community input on parks upgrades

They want people to share what they like about the parks, and what could use some improvement

DUBLIN, Ga. — When you think of small towns, their parks might not be the first thing your mind goes to. But Dublin Mayor Joshua Kight said parks are a big part of small-town communities.

"I believe that for us to be a great small town, we gotta have great neighborhood parks. And every great neighborhood needs access to a neighborhood park," Kight said.

It's Dublin parks like Pritchett that community members told 13WMAZ could use some upgrades. And that's exactly what the city plans to do — after residents tell them what those upgrades should look like.

"We knew that we wanted to improve all those parks and have master plan that would guide us over the course of the next few years as to what types of improvements to make in each of those parks," Kight said.

The master plan has multiple phases of public input they're looking for. One phase has already been completed, and the city concepts for park improvements have been drafted that people can view online.

Now they're hoping people take a look at those drafts, and give them additional feedback on what they like and don't like through an online survey.

QR codes will also pop up at the parks soon for people to take the survey from.

Kight said they want to hear from everybody of all ages, whether they use the parks or not.

"So there's people who use the parks, and we wanna know how they're using the parks and what they can see as far as improvements that are needed. But we also want to reach those people who aren't using the parks and figure out what would get them into the parks," Kight said.