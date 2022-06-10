Dublin development authority details economic goals for city

The development authority hopes their efforts will get more businesses-- and people-- to call Dublin and Laurens County home.

DUBLIN, Ga. — Dublin's Development Authority says they're taking a new, multi-layered approach to boost the area's economy. They're trying to get people to move to the area-- and it all starts with jobs.

Rob Crumpton works as the HR manager for Erdrich USA. It's a manufacturing company that makes car parts in Dublin. Crumpton says they're currently looking for more employees.

"We have specific skillsets that range from toolmakers to quality engineers," Crumpton said.

He believes the development authority's new recruitment campaign will help his company fill their open positions. Ryan Waldrep, the president of the development authority, hopes their efforts will get more businesses-- and people-- to call Dublin and Laurens County home.



"Every day, we got about 6,900 people that drive into Dublin and Laurens County, but we also have a large number of people who go to another community for work 7,900 people do that," Waldrep said.



One step they're taking-- is what he calls a "one-stop shop" website for jobseekers.

"It's going to list all the different job openings that exist here in Laurens County, so we're going to work with our industries to be able to catalog those different job announcements, and available but also catalog the different skill sets that are needed," Waldrep said.



Waldrep says they're also trying to make it easier for more businesses to set up in the area. Currently they're working to clear 300 acres of land off Georgia Highway 257 for large companies. They're also working on an industrial park for entrepreneurs and small businesses near the U.S. 441 bypass.

There's 55 acres available there. Crumpton thinks the website in particular will be helpful to his company.

"Have resumes on hand and have the interview process readily available to reach out to potential candidates," Crumpton said.

Waldrep says they hope to get the website up and running in a few months. Waldrep says they expect to finish construction for the Highway 257 site in early spring of 2023, the industrial park is almost complete.