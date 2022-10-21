Dublin educator named finalist for state Superintendent of the Year

Dublin City Schools Superintendent Fred Williams has been named one of four finalists for the 2023 state Superintendent of the Year.

MACON, Ga. — Celebrations are in order for Dublin City Schools.

The district's Superintendent Fred Williams has been named one of four finalists for the 2023 state Superintendent of the Year.

Williams has served in the role since 2015 when he became the district's first Black superintendent. Williams has worked for Dublin City Schools for nearly 30 years serving as assistant principal, principal, and assistant superintendent before being named to the top spot.

During his tenure, Dublin City Schools was named Georgia's charter system of the year in 2019. Most recently, the district celebrated its highest graduation rate in its history at 95.5 percent.

"You must realize that it's not about you, it's about serving other people. You must have resiliency, and you must be willing to make the decisions that are the right decisions for young people," Williams said.