Dublin elementary students buzzing to learn about the importance of bees

This was Lime Sink Creek Honey's first time educating elementary school students about the importance of bees.

DUBLIN, Ga. — Students were abuzz in Dublin as kids at Susie Dasher Elementary School enjoyed a school day that included honey tasting, educational classes, and a traveling live beehive.

Beekeepers Greg and Tracy Graham have been in business for over 15 years at Lime Sink Creek Honey.

The honey business has over 60 hives, selling products to other vendors.

"Being around kids, I love watching their expressions, took away all of the nerves, and you can see their interests and excitement every time we showed them something they've haven't seen before. I really enjoyed it," Greg Graham said.

"They were very knowledgeable about bees. I was surprised about what they did know. They knew about the queen bee, and they knew a lot, so I was impressed," said Tracy Graham.