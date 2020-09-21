Dublin Exchange Club sets new date for 2020 Pancake Supper

A St. Patrick's Festival favorite is back on the calendar next month, but it will drive-thru and carryout only

DUBLIN, Ga. — Editor's Note: The video in this story is from 2019's event.

An annual Dublin St. Patrick’s Festival event affected earlier this year by the COVID-19 pandemic is back on the calendar next month.

According to a news release, the Dublin Exchange Club is planning on holding the 2020 Pancake Supper from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, October 15 at Dublin Middle School.

A news release from Dublin Exchange Club president-elect Phil Bazemore says they are expecting around 2,000 people will attend the rescheduled date, which will be drive-thru/carryout only. That's down from the roughly 4,000 who attend annually when the supper is held in its normal format.

“We are in close contact with our local health district director and his staff. We will be following all their guidelines so that we can provide a safe event for everyone involved,” wrote Bazemore.

Proceeds from the pancake supper go to the Dublin Exchange Club’s effort to prevent child abuse in the community, provide scholarships to students and donate to organizations in the Laurens County-area.

Dublin Middle School is located at 1501 North Jefferson St. in Dublin.

Tickets can be purchased at the event and at banks and businesses in Laurens County. Just look for the "Pancake Supper Tickets Sold Here" yard signs to find a ticket vendor. They will be $7 in advance and $9 at the event.

If you have a ticket from the postponed March date, that ticket is still good and will be honored at the October date.

If you had a ticket for the March date and lost it, you should contact the Exchange Club member or local business that sold you the ticket.

If you have more questions, you can contact the Dublin Exchange Club through their Facebook page.