Dublin Exchange Club cancels 2020 Christmas parade

DUBLIN, Ga. — Dublin is joining Macon-Bibb County in announcing the cancelation of its annual Christmas parade.

The Dublin Exchange Club posted on Facebook Tuesday afternoon that it has “made the difficult decision to cancel the Christmas parade this year due to the uncertainties surrounding COVID-19.”

They plan on still having it in 2021.

That makes Dublin the second Central Georgia city to announce it won’t be holding a parade this year.

Earlier Tuesday, the Macon-Bibb County Urban Development Authority said it would be canceling its Dec. 6 downtown Macon Christmas Parade.

The city’s annual Main Street Christmas Light Extravaganza is still scheduled to begin on Nov. 27.