DUBLIN, Ga. — Flapjacks were flinging at the annual Dublin Exchange Club Pancake Supper Thursday evening.

The event was rescheduled from mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. People showing up were encourage to stay in their cars and receive their supper.

The fundraiser helps efforts to prevent child abuse and also helps other local organizations. Jason Dollar with the Dublin Exchange Club says they wanted to keep their promise to the community.

"Just providing something for the community to come out and enjoy -- it's been a hard year, so we just wanted to give back. Timing this year has been really crazy, so we finally just made a commitment back in August to pick a date, and so today is the day and we're happy to do it," said Dollar.