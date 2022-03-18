Dublin exchange club serves up 20,000+ pancakes for St. Patrick's Day

Since the 1960s, Dublin's Exchange Club has held this event so that people have the chance to "eat like an Irishman" and help the community.

DUBLIN, Ga. — One of the most popular St. Patrick's Day traditions returned to Dublin Thursday.

The Exchange Club of Dublin hosted its annual St. Patrick's Day Pancake Supper back in person.

They flipped flapjacks all evening long, served alongside bacon and sausage.

Since the 1960s, Dublin's Exchange Club has held this event so that people have the chance to "eat like an Irishman" and help the community.

Exchange Club President Phil Bazemore says the purpose is to raise awareness of child abuse in the county and the resources to combat it.

"It basically supports our mission for the prevention of child abuse for kids here in Laurens County. Whereas one time, we did not have the resources to protect those kids, the resources to prosecute the offenders, they now have those resources, and it's because the community supports us," said Bazemore.