A Dublin woman is scared for her and her children's lives after their house was shot up twice in a week.

Jenetta Bankhead said she's not really sure where this violence is coming from and she just wants it to stop. She says it began when her teenage son was jumped outside of a food mart and had his cell phone stolen. After they reported it to the police, her son began getting death threats on Facebook.

Someone came on back-to-back nights shooting up her home, the family has since split up for their protection. Police say it may be gang-related.

Bankhead just wants peace. "I just don't know what's causing all this, and I love my son. I don't want to see anything happen to him and to you guys. I know y'all have parents and they don't want to see anything happen to you, so if we could just stop this, because once you take a life, you can't give it back," she said.

The police do have one person in custody, but for the sake of the investigation and Bankhead's safety, they haven't released that name.