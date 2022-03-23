Fantastic Futures FanCon in Dublin unites fandoms across the community

The daylong event will feature a video game trailer, unique Lego builds, and run throughs of both Magic: The Gathering and Dungeons & Dragons.

DUBLIN, Ga. — Fans of comics and fantasy will want to be at the Laurens County Library on Saturday for their Fantastic Futures Dublin FanCon.

“We’re just so excited because we want to invite all the sci-fi and fantasy fans to come out and dress in your favorite character's costume. We’re going to have a great time,” said Library Director Beverly Brown.

Guests will also get to hear from the creators of the award-winning graphic novel The Jekyll Island Chronicles -- Steve Nedvidek and Jack Lowe.

There's an open call for family-friendly fan art from the community that will be displayed in the library throughout March.

Head of Reference Christina Trotter says that Dublin has a larger fan community than you would think.

“Because we have people checking out books, we know what people are into and we knew that we had some fans here and we had a comic book store, so we had an idea, but there’s much more fans of science fiction and fantasy than we knew,” said Trotter.

She says the library has a bunch of source material for fans to come and learn more about their interests. She says that’s why it’s important for the library to be able to have events like this.

“I mean that’s the great thing about the library. It’s a community space where people can share their interests, share knowledge and connect with people, meet new people to be friends with and get new ideas,” she said.

The event will also have talks about how to get more creative in your life and how to cosplay on a budget. There will also be fan stations for fandoms like Marvel, DC, Harry Potter and more where fans can participate in activities and even win prizes.

“We will also have plenty of spaces to be rowdy and it's fun to be able to see that library in a new way,” said Trotter.

Fantastic Futures Dublin FanCon will be on Saturday, March 26 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Laurens County Library. For more information check out their website.