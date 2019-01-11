DUBLIN, Ga. — The Dublin Fighting Irish are off to one of their best starts in the school’s recent history, with a #3 rank in class AA and an undefeated 8-0 season.

This week, a unique opponent is coming to town, not only looking to hand them their first loss of the season, but they’re making history as well.

“Our own Georgia-Florida games [is] right here in the Shamrock Bowl and I hope the weather is going to be beautiful. It should be a great contest for both football teams,” said coach Roger Holmes.

The Irish expect to bring another big show to the bowl, entering the contest undefeated with one of the state’s top running backs in Jacques Evans and a defense lead by highly-recruited senior Romello Height.

The two together spell for a nasty combination, but the (ironically) visiting Bulldogs from Florida will have some tall orders of talent of their own.

“Local people around here…if you're a big Dawgs fan, you might want to come out and check out this five-star tackle that has committed to UGA that plays for Suwannee. He's very impressive on film and I think they may want to see him up close for themselves,” said Holmes.

But when it comes to playing for Georgia state pride and representing the 478, the green and gold say it won’t be hard to get up for this clash of powerhouse football.

“You know I’m going to ride with Georgia cause that's where I'm from and we've always got great football. They have good football there as well, but Georgia is number one,” said Evans.

“We’re fast and physical and love to compete. That’s it,” said Height.

“Their school is a 5A school in Florida and it looks like they’re going to be a playoff school too, so we know we have our hands full,” said Coach Holmes.

