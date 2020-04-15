DUBLIN, Ga. — Usually around this time of year, students throughout central Georgia are getting ready for their junior or senior proms, but, of course, many spring events like prom have been cancelled. Wanya Reese shares how a Laurens County business is making sure students don't miss out on this memorable event.

Suzanne Lake with GG Formals wants to make sure kids in Laurens County create those same memories despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I was really upset about prom because I had paid for the majority of everything," Nemiah Shinholster said.

In the Emerald City, students like Nemiah Shinholster are preparing for a year without a junior/senior prom.

"Makeup appointments, hair appointments, and my dress, I got my dress custom-made, so I was really upset about that," Shinholster.

For some students in Laurens County prom turned into an unlikely event until.

"One of my employees we were talking, and she called and she said, 'Hey, Suz, why don't we just do a prom ourselves?' and I said, 'You know, what that is a great idea, let's do it!'" Owner of GG Formals Suzanne Lake said.

Lake went to Facebook to see how people felt about the idea.

"When the shares started, we were actually just blown away," Lake said.

The post got more than 100 likes and shares, so Lake started planning a prom for all juniors and seniors in the county.

"There are so many people who are planning to help, and we look forward to involving our local people in our community, and allowing others to be part of this exciting event," Lake said.

Lake says the prom is tentatively planned for July at the Dubose Porter Center, letting Shinholster know her senior prom might happen after all.

"Well, that is exciting for me, because I can go ahead and get everything ready now for that, because I was really excited about that," Shinholster said.

Lake says the theme of the prom is Kaleidoscope because the pandemic is giving us all a new look on life.

RELATED: Mercer reschedules several commencement ceremonies to August

RELATED: 'Support community': New Macon pizza spot donates pies to hospital staff, first responders

RELATED: Former Mercer basketball player and his wife now doctors fighting against COVID-19

RELATED: Perry High School senior does graduation photos quarantine-style

RELATED: Dooly County principal surprises valedictorian with celebration

RELATED: Central Georgia high school seniors find other ways to celebrate graduation amid COVID-19 pandemic

RELATED: 'Stay safe and care for each other': Baldwin County student makes 'Quarantine Fun' tutorials for his peers

RELATED: Bibb County Schools adjusts grading and workloads for students

RELATED: Baldwin County woman surprises her mom with a personal half-marathon

FACTS NOT FEAR | At 13WMAZ, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the coronavirus. To see our full coverage, visit our site section here: www.13wmaz.com/Coronavirus.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.