Dublin gears up for annual St. Patrick's Pancake Supper

If you want to catch all of the flapjack action, the pancake supper happens at Dublin middle school from 4 to 8 p.m.

DUBLIN, Ga. — It's Saint Patrick's Day and what better way to celebrate than in the Emerald city itself?

This week, the city of Dublin is hosting a number of events to ring in the holiday, and Thursday, you can be a part of one that's been around since the 1960's, the Annual Pancake Supper.

"I'm very excited for tomorrow!" Miriam Lewis said.

For Lewis ,and many others who live in Dublin, the supper is something that they look forward to all year.

"It's a huge community event, everyone comes out to the Pancake Supper. It's just a great time for the community to come together, especially right before super Saturday, to kind of get warmed up to all of the festivities," Lewis said.

Pancakes, bacon, sausage, eggs, grits... you name it.

People have the chance to "Eat like an Irish man," and help the community.

"The national project for the national exchange club is child abuse prevention and we support our local allied agencies. We make sure that they have everything they need to take predators off the street. In addition to that, we also support our young people. Some of our greatest scholars, we honor with scholarships every year," Phil Bazemore said.

Bazemore is the president of the exchange club. He says he's looking forward to the supper this year, and that he's expecting a big crowd.

"We're very excited to have people in person, it's a very great community event, and we're just looking forward to having a normal show this year," Bazemore said.

Guy Cochran has been working the pancake supper since 1982.

The year he first joined the exchange club, they fed about 1,000 people through the supper.

"In the last 20 years, we've averaged serving over 4,000 people. We've come close to 5,000 people a time or two," Cochran said.

Cochran says he's happy to see how much the crowd and organization has grown over the years.

"It's fun to be apart of an organization that's growing and has new leadership coming in every year, it's a fun thing," Cochran said.

"It's truly an event that has stayed true to the test of time." Lewis said.

If you want to catch all of the flapjack action this evening, the pancake supper happens at Dublin Middle School from 4 to 8 p.m.