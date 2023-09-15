Dublin drive-by shooting leaves family scared and wanting to move

Connie Smith said she likes her neighborhood and doesn't want to leave. Now she's asking for help to move her family somewhere new.

DUBLIN, Ga. — Connie Smith will never forget the sound she heard on the afternoon of Sep. 13.

"Pow, pow. Like firecrackers going off," Smith said.

She was at home sitting on the porch with her son and his friend when a burgundy car drove by their house on Dublin's Fair Street.

"They started shooting about fourteen or fifteen times," Smith said.

She said the car was full of people, and they were all shooting towards her house. Her son's friend wasn't injured, but her son was shot in the back and hand, according to the incident report. Smith was also shot in the leg.

They were both taken to Fairview Park Hospital, and her son had to have surgery for the internal bleeding. He's currently in stable condition and talking.

According to Dublin Police, two people were arrested Thursday in the shooting. Quinterious Ross was arrested and charged with four counts of Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Machine Gun, Escape, Reckless Conduct, Discharging a Firearm in the City, and Obstruction of an Officer.

Morgan McWilliams was also arrested for Party to the Crime of Aggravated Assault.

"I am traumatized, I don't sleep," Smith said.

She said she goes to work and comes straight home, afraid to sit on her porch any longer.

The trauma from this incident is something she's overwhelmed by because she was still processing another trauma- the shooting and death of her son Jacquel Smith in 2017.

Now, she wants to put everything that happened behind her and move somewhere she feels safer.

"When that happened, it just took me in shock, and I'm ready to move. Just find me somewhere that's safe for me and my children," Smith said.

She started a GoFundMe to help pay for moving herself and her three kids to another home.