Dublin gets $3.3 million grant to remake downtown street

The city plans to turn four blocks of Madison Street into a bike- and pedestrian-friendly corridor to the Ocmulgee River.

DUBLIN, Ga. — A street in downtown Dublin is about to get a makeover. The city won a $3.3 million grant that will go toward revamping Madison Street.

13WMAZ reporter Jessica Cha went to see what the city plans to do with the money and heard what people have to say about the project.

"It's very exciting to see the possibility that these plans that we've had for so long to actually be turned into a reality,” Dublin Mayor Joshua Kight says.

Kight says the goal of their $3.3 million project is to beautify downtown and its historic buildings.

"Part of that project is going to put these power lines underground, to add trees along the street and to increase the overall beautification and the walkability of this area,” he explains.

"In the long-term, this project will connect our downtown area to our river area and we have great plans and vicious plans to develop an entire riverwalk complex with walking trails and other amenities."

Kight says that they have 24 months to complete this project and then they hope it'll bring in $10 [million]- to $30 million worth of private investment as they have with similar renovation projects.

"This is something that we really need downtown, you know,” Claire Guyton says.

Guyton owns Claire's U-Neek Boutique on Madison Street. She says she's excited because these projects have helped her business before.

"Opened up my business 16 years ago. You could find a parking place anywhere on the street, but when these restaurants came to town– and some other businesses around here -– you can barely find a parking space now. It's like Dublin is like a big city in a mini-city,” Guyton explains.

Teretha Wright has lived in Dublin her whole life. She says this project will make the street safer.

People are out exercising, walking through Dublin and we just want it to be beautiful and safe!”