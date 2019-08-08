DUBLIN, Ga. — When folks move into a nursing home, they're often on a very limited income.

Two people are handing out essential items and working on a ministry of love.

Timothy Willis and Barbara McClain make up the charitable nonprofit, Warming Our Feet Ministries, that goes to nursing homes primarily in Dublin.

They give out something you and I might take for granted -- socks.

It began a few years ago.

Timothy was visiting a friend and began giving out chips and candy to folks, but then, he settled on socks.

"We took the money out of our pockets, Miss Barbara McClain and I, and we started buying socks for the nursing facility," he recalled. "So after that, we went to soliciting for socks and people started donating money, and as they donated money, we bought socks, blankets, and for the people that's diabetic, we bought diabetic socks."

Now, they have corporate backing, and in a place where some folks may not get any visitors, the socks are great and the human touch is a bonus.

"That's a blessing -- makes you feel good, because one day, you could be in that position," Timothy said.

Sheila White says this is the second pair of socks she owns. "To me, I get very cold at night and at night I need them," she said.

Don't worry -- Timothy and Barbara will keep giving, spreading the word, and making smiles along the way.

The sock company Bomba gave Timothy 1,000 pairs of socks last year.

They plan to give him thousands more this year.

To date, Timothy says they've given out 12,000 pairs of socks throughout Central Georgia.

