Watch Live: Memorial service for Dublin High School principal, wife, and son killed in wreck

The Dublin community is gathering to remember the lives of Jaroy Stuckey, his wife Elysea Stuckey-Howard, and their son A.J.

DUBLIN, Ga. — Friends, family, and the Dublin community are gathering Saturday afternoon to remember the life of Dublin High School principal Jaroy Stuckey and his family.

Stuckey, his pregnant wife Elysea Stuckey-Howard, and their toddler son A.J. were killed in a four-car accident on I-16 in Bulloch County last weekend.

The service will be held at 1 p.m. at the Shamrock Bowl at 207 Shamrock Drive. Attendees are asking to closely follow public health guidelines to slow the spread of COVID-19.

13WMAZ is planning on streaming the event online, and on the 13WMAZ YouTube channel.

In this days since the accident; school system staff have shared their memories, and the Foreman family (Stuckey's parents) and the Howard-Stephens family (Elysea Howard-Stuckey's parents) have thanked the community for their support.

Superintendent Fred Williams shared a close bond with Stuckey.

“My relationship with Dr. Stuckey was a mentor/mentee relationship, also a father and son. I watched him grow up as a young man in elementary school, was able to hire him for his first job with us at the middle school, and just watch his career go forward,” said Williams. “[I] was actually hoping he would have my seat when it was time for me to leave off the scene.”

The Foremans say Stuckey was devoted to the students at Dublin High.

"We appreciate all of the sympathy and prayers that had gone before to help us in this bereavement moment. Dr. Stuckey was a devoted husband, father, principal, Son, and most of all, a devoted follower of Jesus Christ," said the Foremans. "Please continue to pray for us that God would continue to give us the strength that we need to get through this ordeal."

The Howard-Stephens Family says they're keeping their faith amid the grief.

"Thank you for your amazing outpouring of love, prayers and support concerning the passing of our beautiful daughter and grandson, A.J. Though we are hurt, devastated, and in deep mourning, we still have faith and trust in God's plans. We appreciate you so much," they said.