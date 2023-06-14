Dublin High School adds 2 new programs to jump-start high-schoolers into future careers

Along with options for taking cosmetology, welding, and other courses, the goal is to make learning a trade just as respected as college.

Example video title will go here for this video

DUBLIN, Ga. — Coming this fall Dublin City Schools is adding two programs for high school students to get them into careers after graduation.

One program is for students looking to get a job right out of high school and the other to help students prepare for their next steps in college.

Dublin City Schools has the motto 'The Dublin Way,' meaning each student gives world class effort. Now, Dublin City School's College and Career Academy is called The WAY, taking on another meaning.

Ben Lanier is the CEO of Dublin City School's College and Career Academy.

"The WAY at Dublin High School stands for Workforce Accelerating Youth," Lanier said.

He says the biggest piece of The WAY, includes the mechatronics program which is the only one in Central Georgia.

"Students who have an aptitude for that kind of mechanical engineering find passion for and start careers immediately after high school," he said.

Along with options for taking cosmetology, welding, and other courses, the goal is to make learning a trade just as respected as college.

"It shifts the paradigm a little because we know that education nowadays is all about forcing a four-year degree. But as we know, welders are making more than doctors nowadays," Lanier said.

Lanier says Dublin is full of manufacturing companies and many students end up entering the workforce after high school graduation.

"Allowing local industry to really drive career education at a high school level," he said.

Dublin High School principal Michael Overstreet says their other program, Irish Honor Academy, helps gifted students get college and career-ready.

The programs offers dual-enrollment, advanced placement, and international baccalaureate courses.



"We're emphasizing the high achievement and success for all students," Overstreet said.

