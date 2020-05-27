DUBLIN, Ga. — Dublin High School is planning on holding an in-person graduation ceremony in mid-July.

According to a news release from the school district, it will take place at the Shamrock Bowl on Saturday, July 18 at 8:30 a.m.

The release says social distancing guidelines will be in place for students and staff during the ceremony.

Students will get four tickets each for family members to attend the ceremony, and their family members will be able to sit together but socially distant from other families. Babies and toddlers must have a ticket to attend.

Graduation practice will be held Thursday, July 16 at 8:30 a.m. at the Shamrock Bowl. Students will need to attend graduation practice to pick up their tickets.

Hand sanitizer stations will be available at all entrances, and attendees will be asked to wear masks. Students will be given a mask that says ‘Class of 2020.’

The ceremony will be filmed and streamed live for people who cannot attend in person.

The ceremony date is contingent upon COVID-19 restrictions for large gatherings from state authorities.

If there is inclement weather, July 25 will act as the make-up date.

