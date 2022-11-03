Dublin High School helps students look to the future with 'Flex Fridays' program

Once a month, students are excused from their normal lessons to prepare for their future with things like resume writing, the job application process, and more.

DUBLIN, Ga. — It's not a successful start to Friday without featuring our School of the Week!

This week, we're recognizing Dublin High School students. Once a month, the students take part in 'Flex Fridays,' in hopes of becoming college and career ready.

"I love Flex Fridays, not only because we don't have to go to our normal classes, but we're also learning how to get ready for our careers for when we get out of high school," said Paris White.

White is a 10th grader at Dublin High and yes, you heard her correctly.

Once a month, students are excused from their normal lesson to prepare for their future in what they call 'Flex Fridays.'

"Some things I have learned is how to write a resume, more about the job application process, we do mock interviews and stuff like that in classrooms during Flex Fridays," said Kate Colby.

Colby says Flex Fridays have even helped her learn more about herself.

"I really enjoy the part where we get to go on YouScience where it explains the different things you're good at, you take a survey, and it tells you what career choices you could have and what colleges you should go to," said Colby.

"They'll ask us questions, but also personality questions, so I learned that I'm a visual learner and that I'm more of an introvert, and less of an extrovert. It's really interesting to know that about myself, and how I can implement it into my career," said White.

Ben Lanier, the workforce coordinator for the district, says this is a new initiative that just started this year and it's going great so far.

"We're really grateful that we've been able to use our flexibility to give some of our students those real world skills that you hear people say schools don't teach anymore," said Lanier.

He says students learn the importance of mental health, hear from motivational speakers, and even learn about business ethics.