Dublin High School football team enters quarantine after COVID-19 exposure

The district says the entire team, including coaches, are under quarantine

DUBLIN, Ga. — The Dublin High School football team is currently quarantining after exposure to COVID-19.

The district made the announcement Friday via a news release.

“This is an unfortunate set of circumstances,” said superintendent Fred Williams, “but safety must be a first priority.”

The South Central Health District says all close contacts of anyone who tests positive for the coronavirus must quarantine for 14 days after their last contact with that person, and anyone infected with the virus must self-isolate for 10 days after showing symptoms.

13WMAZ reached out to the school district asking these questions: How many players are involved? Does this cover coaches, how many? Which games are affected? Have any players or coaches tested positive.

They responded back with the following statement:

Due to HIPAA regulations, we can only acknowledge that someone connected to the school system has tested positive and the entire team, including coaches, are under quarantine. Currently, there is no announcement concerning any affected games but, should that change, we will notify everyone as soon as possible.