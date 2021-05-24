According to a news release from Dublin City Schools, the board has hired Jamie Paulk the school's principal.

DUBLIN, Ga. — The Dublin City Schools Board of Education announced the hiring of Dublin High School's new principal Monday.

According to a news release, the board has hired Jamie Paulk as the school's principal.

The release says Paulk was hired after several weeks of interviewing and vetting candidates.

Paulk is a graduate of Claflin University where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Elementary Education and Teaching, and also earned an Educational Specialist degree focused in Educational Leadership from Georgia College and State University.

In a statement, the board said Paulk was the best choice in continuing the legacy of the late Principal Jaroy Stuckey, who was killed in a car accident in March.

“We felt this decision required a variety of perspectives and opinions, which is why we went over and above our usual hiring practices to ensure whoever was selected could best continue the legacy that Dr. Stuckey began,” the board said.