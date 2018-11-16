DUBLIN — A Dublin student is hoping he can pack his bags to travel to Japan, but the price tag for the trip is $2,000.

Now, his high school is making sure he gets on the plane.

Willie Allen III says when he got the letter from the Dublin International Club saying he was going to Japan he was excited, even though in the back of his mind, he knew raising the money would be tough.

"No one in my family has ever gone to college, and my family is not that wealthy," Allen said.

Allen, a sophomore at Dublin High, is getting the chance to travel halfway around the world.

"I told my sister that I wanted to apply for the trip and when I told her it was $2,000, she was like whoa," Allen said.

The 16-year-old says he knew the trip was not financially possible, and that's when he started looking at ways to raise money.

"I am going to start working soon, so hopefully I can get most of it, and she said that, she didn't know if the hours I was going to get was going to pay her off, but I didn't believe her," Allen said.

After he realized his job at Sonic was not going to cut it, he reached out to the staff and teachers at Dublin High School and they stepped up.

"I went to the library and she printed me off the teachers' schedules, and their lunch waves to see when their free periods were," Allen said.

He prepared a speech and went to each teacher, dressed in his best clothes, with this question...

"I would ask them, if anyone or themselves would like to donate to me? And it would just go from there," Allen said.

With that, the school raised more than $400 for his trip, bringing his trip to Japan closer to reality.

He credits his Biology teacher Lewis Zellner for giving him the courage to raise the money.

"It's a great opportunity, and I'm glad he's taken that opportunity to pursue that goal of his," Zellner said.

Currently, Allen already has his passport, one of three payments made, and the support of his family.

"They let me know they are very glad that I have that, and they are just proud of me and they love me," said Allen.

If you would like to help Allen out, you can email him at willie6wa@gmail.com

© 2018 WMAZ