DUBLIN, Ga. — Red, white, and blue filled the streets of downtown Dublin on Saturday.

For the third Annual Veterans Day Parade, floats, horses, and generations of veterans and military personnel marched through the streets — honoring the men and women who have made many sacrifices for our freedom.

Ashley Thompson helped plan the event with Georgia Military College.

"We hope to get bigger and better each year so we can show the veterans, past and present, our honor an appreciation to them," Thompson said.

The parade also celebrated the 100th year of the American Legion.

RELATED: List: Businesses offering freebies, deals and discounts on Veterans Day 2019

RELATED: List: Veterans Day events in Central Georgia

RELATED: City of Gray honors veterans with special event

RELATED: 'Just a way of saying thank you:' Cochran honors veterans with flags downtown

RELATED: Service dogs graduate for 15 veterans in special ceremony

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.