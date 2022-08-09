Dublin holds Peace Rally after recent violence in the community

Neighbors plans to hold another community talk on September 29th.

DUBLIN, Ga. — Community members came together in the Emerald City for a peace Rally to express concern about recent violence there.

Many community members say they want more programs for kids in the area. Vincent Whirl Sr. says he hopes to see the Boys and Girls Club come back.

"I've got a little one growing up. I want something within the community where they can do something," Whirl Sr. said.

Faith leaders, the city's mayor, and the police chief showed up to the rally. Dublin Mayor Joshua Kight said what happens in one part of the community impacts the whole community.

"I like the idea of having a Boys and Girls Club down here because it reaches those kids at that vulnerable age and gives them a safe place to go and gives them positive role models that they can interact with," Kight said.

Several dozen folks in the community also came out to speak up. Ursula Parker says she had kids that were active gang members.

"I had to stand up and hold myself accountable. You're not coming here. You're not staying here, I don't want to be a part of. You're not bringing it around my grandkids. I raised them myself and I don't have nothing for you," Parker said.

Parker says even with a loving home, and two parents there can be no communication happening.

"That's going to make that child feel alone. So, you know what the child going to do? That child is going to go out in the streets to find comfort fill that void because he's not finding that at home," Parker said.

Now, her youngest son has a job. She decided to start an outreach to help other parents.

"I had to hold myself accountable for some things. I had to get out the streets. I had to make them stop thinking what they were doing was right," Parker said.

Parker says outreach and rally's like this are a good way to help build the community up.