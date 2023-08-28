Dublin hotel changes pet policy to get ready for Idalia

Normally pets aren't welcome at the hotel. But the general manager said they make exceptions during emergency weather.

DUBLIN, Ga. — As Tropical Storm Idalia inches closer, some people are getting ready to move further away from it.

Dinish Patel's been the general manager of Dublin's Super 8 by Wyndham for over 20 years. He said he's seen plenty of storms and emergency weather throughout the years. He says it's usually coming towards Dublin from Savannah.

Dublin's location on the interstate makes it a safe haven for people traveling to escape the weather. Florida declared a state of emergency in 46 counties, and people began evacuating Monday from low-lying areas along the gulf.

"So we are bypass, so people like to stay here. So we help as much we can for the people on hurricane or in an emergency," Patel said.

While the hotel's 52 rooms aren't fully booked, Patel said his staff is expecting calls to start coming in for reservations soon. He said in the past with emergency weather situations, reservations come in one or two days before.

"If we have a room, we rent it. Everybody. And we open for everything, for everybody," Patel said.

In the meantime, he's making sure the hotel is stocked up on everything guests need to weather the storm. Food, batteries, and additional lights are on his shopping list to make sure all future guests stay fed and safe.

While the hotel normally has a strict no-pet policy, they make exceptions during emergency weather. People and their pets are welcome there, and the hotel will be open 24/7.