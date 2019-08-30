DUBLIN, Ga. — If you have family heading north from Florida or want to come up with a backup plan here at home, hotels and motels across Central Georgia are preparing for people who need one of their rooms.

JoAnn Simms is the innkeeper for Dublin Page House Bed and Breakfast. Simms says she's ready for Hurricane Dorian..

"Right now, we’re going to stock up on water, we have food in the house," said Simms.

She says they’ve already been contacted by the Dublin Visitors Center. She says they've prepared their rooms for guests

"History tells us this storm is unpredictable. We could get a lot of people from the coast, I’m pretty sure," said Simms.

She doesn’t know if this will cancel plans for guests coming from out of town.

"We actually have some people coming in from Australia this weekend. I don’t know if there will be cancellations of flights," said Simms.

Simms’ bed and breakfast is not the only place in town preparing for visitors.

Managers for some of the big-name hotels and motels in Dublin say that they’ve been receiving phone calls from people from Savannah, Tybee Island, and Florida. They say they’ve yet to have people book. They expect that to happen some time around Friday.

Simms says if the storm is anything like Hurricane Michael, they might even see their neighbors joining them, as well as the out-of-towners.

"We actually had people from in-town whose electricity is out who came in to charge their phone and get some air conditioning," said Simms.

She says regardless of the storm’s path, their doors will be open.

"We’re ready for them," said Simms.

The Governor of Florida has already issued a state of emergency.

Simms and the other managers says they want to make sure they're ready for when people start rolling down the interstate looking to fill their vacancies.

