Dublin Kid's Cup fundraiser benefits foster children

Kid's Cup is a community closet created as a resource for foster families and other children in need.

DUBLIN, Ga. — This weekend, the Dublin's Kid's Cup will host their first "Wheels and Wings and Other Fun Things Fly in Fundraiser."

Kid's Cup is a community closet created as a resource for foster families and other children in need. Kid's Cup started last year and serves 30 counties.

They says they've helped 535 children so far. Kid's Cup is entirely volunteer-based, and Renia Cook is one of them. She says with more funding they could hire actual staff to help with their mission.

"Kid's Cup is set up like a store. Most foster kids don't have the experience of going into stores. They've never been into a store, they get handed a trash bag, it's hand-me-downs and we hope it fits them," Cook said.



Their "Wheels and Wings" event will have a bunch of activities like an airplane fly-in, touch-a-truck, food trucks, raffles, and more. It's happening at the W.H. Bud Barron Airport in Dublin. It runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Saturday October 8.