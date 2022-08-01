Dublin-Laurens County Recreation Authority Polar Plunge kicks off the New Year for many

It's an event held during the winter where participants jump into a body of water despite very cold temperatures.

DUBLIN, Ga. — The Dublin-Laurens County Recreation Authority held its first ever Polar Plunge today.

Now, if you've never heard of a Polar Plunge it's pretty simple to explain.

It's an event held during the winter where participants jump into a body of water despite very cold temperatures.

Program coordinator Curtis Coates says its usually done as a New Years Resolution to wash away all the bad from the previous year.

The rec authority is doing something a bit different with the plunge.

Participants will run or walk one mile before jumping into the water at Southern Pines Water Park.

"Just New Year's you know, creating a good way to do a resolution. People contacted me and this event was actually on their bucket list so they were able to check that off. Veterans contacted because they wanted to do it to build comradery so that was some of the most motivation behind the event," Coates said.

He says it's something fun and healthy for people to participate in.