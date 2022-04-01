Polar Plunge gives you a chance to jump into frigid water at Southern Pines Water Park

It's not too late to jump in on the action!

DUBLIN, Ga. — If running and jumping into frigid water sounds like something you'd want to do, then keep reading because the Dublin-Laurens County Recreation Authority is holding its first Polar Plunge on Saturday.

If you've never heard of a polar plunge before, it's pretty simple to explain. It's an event held during the winter where participants jump into a body of water despite the freezing temperatures.

Program Coordinator Curtis Coates says it was an idea he got from a coworker. He says it's usually done as a New Year's resolution.

"It's actually used to basically wash away anything from the last year, any bad history... to give you a clean slate for this year," he said.

They're doing it a little bit different in the Emerald City, though.

"We also preach health and wellness here," he said. "Getting people back out of the house and get you a little bit more active."

Which is why participants will run or walk one mile before they plunge into the freezing waters at Southern Pines Water Park.

"It's very quick... they jump right on in, and trust me, they're trying to find an exit as quickly as possible," Coates said.

Normally, polar plunges are done to help raise money for a charitable cause. Coates says participation is low so far based on pre-registration numbers, but he hopes they can raise money to give to a charity.

"We're looking to have growth every single year," he said.

And if it keeps growing, they'll keep doing it!

"No one that we know of in Central Georgia does anything like this," said Coates.

Now, pre-registration has ended, but there's still a chance for you to participate. All you have to do is show up at 9 a.m., pay $10, and you're ready to plunge at 10 a.m.