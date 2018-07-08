DUBLIN — City leaders in Dublin are looking at different options to fix the city’s old drainage system after heavy downpours last week caused some flooding.

The drainage system is more than 200 years old and city manager Lance Jones says with any old system comes issues, which is why they’re looking at a couple of options to keep Dublin from seeing flooding when bad weather hits.

“The first thing you do when rain is coming is go around and clean off the top of storm drains,” said Jones, “but you’re always looking for where there are problems. We have cameras we can send down in drains to see what's blocking them.”

His workers are also battling a two-century old system.

“Parts of it are 206-years-old, and parts of it were just put in,” said Jones.

The city has allotted $700,000 to maintain the system this year, but Jones says the water department is also looking at long-term solutions.

One of the options they are looking at is charging an additional utility fee on top of the water bill that’s around $5-6.

Jones says that’s a last resort because they don’t want to place that financial burden on residents.

“That's not something we want to do. We want to avoid that, if at all possible,” he said.

He says it would cost millions to install a new system, so they’re trying to make do with the current one.

“Let us know your concerns, especially if you have something specific, let us know so we can work on it. That's key,” he added.

His workers currently prioritize what drains need to be fixed and the water department does have a working list of projects to keep the system in order.

If you live in the city and are dealing with flooding or drainage issues, you can call 478-272-1620.

