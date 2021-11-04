x
Dublin man charged with child sexual battery

Dublin Police say the incident didn't involve a student, and it didn't happen at the school where he was previously employed.
DUBLIN, Ga. — A now-former Trinity Christian School teacher in Dublin is facing a child sex charge after an off-campus incident last month.

According to Dublin Police Chief Tim Chatman, 35-year-old Stanley Soles was arrested at his home Wednesday on a warrant for sexual battery against a child under 16, a felony.

Chatman says the case does NOT involve a Trinity Christian School student and the alleged incident did NOT happen there either.

The school notified parents via email Wednesday that Soles was ordered off campus after they learned of the investigation and he no longer works at the school after the arrest.

