Dublin man found shot to death in phone store parking lot

DUBLIN, Ga. — Dublin Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in front of phone store earlier this month.
According to an incident report, officers were called to the Cricket Wireless on High Street around 3 a.m. Oct. 16. for a report of a man lying in the parking lot.
When officers got to the scene, they saw a man lying on his back in front of the store with a single gunshot wound to his upper chest.
The victim was identified as Otis Jackson. The incident report says officers didn’t find any evidence at the scene.
Anyone with information on the shooting can call Dublin Police at 478-277-5023.