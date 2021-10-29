Dublin man found shot to death in phone store parking lot

Police need your help in a homicide investigation after a shooting earlier this month.

DUBLIN, Ga. — Dublin Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in front of phone store earlier this month.

According to an incident report, officers were called to the Cricket Wireless on High Street around 3 a.m. Oct. 16. for a report of a man lying in the parking lot.

When officers got to the scene, they saw a man lying on his back in front of the store with a single gunshot wound to his upper chest.

The victim was identified as Otis Jackson. The incident report says officers didn’t find any evidence at the scene.