Dublin man hospitalized, several cars hit in drive-by shooting

Witnesses reported seeing a black Audi speeding away from the scene.

DUBLIN, Ga. — A Dublin man was hospitalized Sunday after a drive-by shooting at his apartment complex.

According to a police report, it happened just before 8 p.m. on Waterford Trail.

When the officer got to the scene, he asked a man standing at the dead end of the road if he heard shots being fired and the man told him he heard about 20 shots.

The officer then spoke to a woman who reported both of her cars had been hit by gunfire. She said she was inside her apartment with her kids when she heard it.

She checked the door because her 19-year-old son was down the street at his friend’s home, identified as Kentric Evans. She said she saw her son and Evans running between two apartments.

Her son’s car had a bullet hole in the passenger side window and there was blood on the ground by the door.

Dispatch told the officer that Evans went to the hospital with a gunshot wound, and two officers were sent to the hospital to speak with him.

Then, the woman told the officer that her son called her and said he and Evans were walking to the car when a black Audi pulled up. The female driver said, ‘That’s them,’ and then men inside the car started shooting at them.

Several witnesses also reported seeing a black Audi speeding away from the scene. Two other cars were hit by gunfire.