Dublin RN who allegedly killed newlywed wife to appear in court

Ben Whitaker allegedly killed his wife, Tiffani, in June.

DUBLIN, Ga. — A Dublin man is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday for allegedly killing his wife.

The clerk's office in Laurens Superior Court says Whitaker is scheduled to appear before Judge Jon Helton, to face murder and other charges.

CASE HISTORY

Neighbors say Ben Whitaker lived on Penn Avenue for more than a decade. Tiffani Whitaker and her young son moved in this spring after the couple got married.

Police say the couple got into an argument in June that ended with Tiffani being shot at least once. They were called for a welfare check the following day.

They arrived at the home to find it locked, but they saw Tiffani's body on the kitchen floor through the window. Ben and his car were not at the house, so police identified him as a person of interest.

His car was found abandoned in the woods in Wilkinson County, where he was also later found and taken into custody.

At the time, Police Chief Tim Chatman said Whitaker was cooperating with investigators and gave them a statement. He also said Tiffani’s son was not at home during the argument.

Tiffani graduated from Dodge County High School and worked as a nurse at an obstetrician's office.