Dublin mayor candidates say housing and jobs are their two primary concerns

Early voting will start in mid-October and end on Election Day on November 2

DUBLIN, Ga. — Dublin has a two-man mayor’s race in the upcoming election. They’re two natives of the city who plan to tackle jobs and housing concerns in the Emerald City.

Jerry Davis served as a Dublin city councilman for 11 years. He currently owns a rental property business with his wife.

Joshua Kight has been a chairman for the Downtown Development Authority for the last 10 years, helping to revitalize downtown.

"To grow our population again I say we have to make Dublin a destination location," said Davis.

"Done right, public spaces can really jumpstart private investment in the downtown areas," said Kight.

Both candidates agree that jobs are a priority.

"Continue to work on getting more jobs in Dublin so a young person that is graduating from high school; they go on to college, get their degree. We could get some of our best and brightest talent to move back to Dublin to help continue the progress," said Davis

"We want to make sure that we have policies that will encourage job formation. Good jobs, recruiting new industry, but also developing our industries that are already here. Really supporting small businesses," said Kight.

The two candidates also see housing as a concern.

"We need to try to establish low-interest loans or a revolving loan fund for first time homeowners and the low-income families that we have in Dublin," said Davis.

"Eradicate blight. Now you can't eradicate blight entirely, so we have to target particular neighborhoods. Tear down abandoned and dilapidated homes and try to get those lots back into private hands," said Kight.

Here's why the candidates say you should vote for them:

"As mayor, I plan to be a mayor for all of the people and I plan to be a champion for those communities that have been left behind," said Davis.

"I am absolutely devoted to being a bridge builder, to connecting people of diverse opinions and diverse backgrounds so that we are all sitting at the table working together," said Kight.

Election Day is Nov. 2 and early voting runs Oct. 12-29 on every day except Sundays.