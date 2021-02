Best made the announcement at the Dublin City Council meeting.

DUBLIN, Ga. — Dublin Mayor Phil Best announced Thursday evening that he will be stepping down to retire in July.

Best made the announcement at the Dublin City Council meeting. He said that the decision was made based on it simply being "time to retire," not due to any illness or wrongdoing.

Best thanked the community and council for allowing him to serve Dublin for 29 years, stating that he was grateful.