DUBLIN, Ga. — Dublin police is asking for help in finding a missing 26-year-old woman.

The police department says Amber Jones was last seen at the Highland Apartments in Dublin.

They say she is possibly in the Atlanta, Georgia area.

She is 5 foot 3 inches and around 140 pounds.

Anyone with information can call Detective Corporal Amber Beasley at the Dublin Police Department at 478-277-5023.

