DUBLIN, Ga. — Windi Hodge sits with her daughter and best friend, enjoying their company, but also their support.

"I've never missed a mammogram. I didn't feel anything. It just showed up," says Hodge.

In May, Hodge was diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer.

"I'm C, which is the worst," says Hodge.

She had a lumpectomy and started chemotherapy and radiation during the summer.

"I knew that my life was changed forever, regardless, whether it was cancer or not, because my mortality was put in my face," says Hodge.

Ever since Hodge's diagnosis, people in Dublin have stood behind her.

"Just watching her go through it, her determination and her strength is inspiring, I think, to the whole community," says Candi Barfield.

So they did something special for her by making bracelets and T-shirts.

"'Hakuna-Ma-Ta-Tas' on the front, and on the back, it says, 'It means no worries for the breasts of your days,'" says Hodges.

The shirts are their way of showing support for Hodge and raising awareness about breast cancer.

"I didn't think it would be me, because I just know that the early detection can save your life," says Hodge.

The T-shirts also urge women to keep a close eye on their health. They will make their debut for Dublin High School's Friday night homecoming game.

"They pitched in and contributed to buy a T-shirt and support me and my baby on homecoming night -- that's huge," says Hodge.

Hodge's daughter, a senior at Dublin High, is on homecoming court. While spreading awareness is Hodge's goal, walking down the field is her top priority.

"My husband and I will be walking with her, if I can walk. If not, I'll get a pogo stick," says Hodge.

Hodge says that saying for the T-shirt got started because the Lion King movie came around the time they were made, so they went for a theme based on the movie.

