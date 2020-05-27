DUBLIN, Ga. — Michelle Holmes says her 30-year-old son Quinton Gipson lived in a home at 206 Troup Street for the last year. On Monday morning, they had what would be their last conversation.

"He was like, 'I'm gonna leave, I'm gonna leave by the end of the month, we're gonna move out,' and I was like, 'OK'. That's the last thing that I heard from my son," she says.

Over the weekend, Holmes and her husband Quentin were celebrating their wedding anniversary in Florida. It was cut short by one phone call.

"We was gonna come back to Dublin anyway yesterday, but right before we got ready to check out the hotel, that's when I got the call from one of my cousins saying my son had been shot," she says.

Dublin Police Chief Tim Chatman says police responded to a shooting just before noon on Monday and officers found Gipson dead.

Soon after, they arrested 20-year-old Royal Patterson and charged him with Gipson's murder.

68-year-old Jack Guyton was also arrested and charged with being a party to the crime.

Holmes says Guyton was a friend of the family who also lived in the home, but they had argued before because Guyton wanted her son to pay a bigger share of the rent.

"I guess they had got in some altercation, him and the older guy that lives there, which is something that always goes on and he'll call me, but then they calm down," she says.

Holmes says she doesn't know what made this time different and she and her family are wondering what really happened.

"Why did it go this far? Why something so simple can end my son's life? It doesn't make sense," she says.

Chatman says this is still an active investigation, but he is confident that the two men arrested are the only two responsible in Gipson's death.

Holmes says Gipson would've been 31 this upcoming August, and his family will be having a graveside funeral.

RELATED: 2 arrested after man found shot dead in Dublin

RELATED: Warner Robins police investigating decomposed body found near Doraville Court

RELATED: 'A peaceful end': Macon man arrested after alleged shooting, hiding from law enforcement

FACTS NOT FEAR | At 13WMAZ, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the coronavirus. To see our full coverage, visit our site section here: www.13wmaz.com/Coronavirus.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.