DUBLIN, Ga. —

The Dublin Fire Department spent Friday afternoon fighting flames at an old school building, and Saturday morning, extinguishing spot fires that popped up.

"I’ve been here 39 years, and this is one of the largest ones," said Dublin Fire Department Captain Randy Hart.

Hart said the department received a call about the East Johnson Street building around 2 p.m. Friday.

“It was just a normal fire alarm, and then a few minutes later they called back to confirm a structure fire in the attic,” Hart said.

The building's owner says she was in the building when the fire alarm went off.

“When I heard the fire alarm go off, I went down thinking it was a false alarm, because I didn’t smell any smoke,” said Alice McClendon, who owns the building with her husband.

Little did she know the fire was already raging in the attic.

"When I tried to cut off the alarm, it didn’t let me disable it, and it kept going," she said.

Then, Alice saw the flames.

“I saw a red glow at the bottom of that door. When I opened it, it was a glowing, orange fire,” she said.

Once fire crews arrived on scene, heavy smoke was coming out of the attic, and they were forced to bring in assistance from the Laurens County and Allentown Fire Departments.

“We just had to do a defensive attack on it. There was just nothing we could do to save it,” Hart said.

Owner Harold McClendon said it was a complete devastation for the community in addition to him and his wife. For decades, the building served as a center for the youth.

“It served as a beacon of hope for the community,” Harold said.

It was the Johnson Street school for years. Then, Harold and Alice, whose children attended the school, decided to buy the building and convert it into a center for the community to use.

"We’ve fed the hungry, the homeless. We gave shelter to those who didn’t have a place to stay," Alice said.

The Immaculate Conception Catholic Church used the building for Sunday school. Another part was used for the Heart of Georgia driving school.

“This little building has been a beacon for a lot of families, a lot of families,” Alice said.

The building is now gutted, and the roof is caving in. Though little is left, you can still see what it once was with students' chairs disfigured by flames and a a wall where a white board once stood.

"I’m just so thankful that God let so many good things come out of this place," Alice said.

Moving forward, the McClendons say they don't know if they'll rebuild but are looking to God for answers on their next step.

Hart says the fire is still under investigation at this time. As for the Sunday school services, Dublin Middle School has offered space for Immaculate Conception to hold activities, Alice said.

