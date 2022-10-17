'She is from a little town called Dublin': Keith Urban plays alongside Central Georgia native

Destiny Rhodes began playing guitar after watching Keith Urban play on CMT.

DUBLIN, Ga. — A Central Georgia native had the chance to take the stage with country superstar Keith Urban last Thursday in Savannah.

Destiny Rhodes, from Dublin, didn't simply meet her guitar hero, Keith Urban, but she got the chance to hang out, play guitar and talk music with the Grammy-winning artist.



"I heard a story about a girl from Georgia who had a dream of playing guitar with me on stage," Urban said. "She is from a little town called Dublin, Georgia… I found out about her journey and her story, which was amazing. I think she started playing guitar after hearing me play."



Urban then called Rhodes up on stage to fulfill her dream of playing alongside him on stage. He had Rhodes explain how she got into music.



"I started playing when I was 13, but this right here is my musical influence," Rhodes said, pointing at Urban. "I saw him on CMT, and I said, 'I want to play like him one day,' and here I am."



Rhodes began to play, leaving many in the audience pointing their phones at the stage to get a video of the special moment. She played a flawless rendition of Urban's "Without You" as he sang along. As they hit the chorus, Rhodes joined in and sang along as the crowd erupted in cheers.



Urban even ad-libbed the lyrics to the song to say, "still you and me somehow found each other, Destiny," causing another round of cheers from the audience.



The pair wrapped up the song with a hug before he signed the guitar Rhodes was playing and gave it to her as a souvenir to remember the evening. The two closed it out with a quick selfie with the crowd in the back.



The two also hung out backstage, where Urban told Rhodes she was a natural who feels the music and has talent that can't be taught.



Rhodes' mom Rosa told 13 WMAZ afterward that Destiny is still on cloud nine from the experience and has no plans to come down anytime soon.



She said fans could add her on her various social media accounts as she prepares to focus on her journey as an artist.



"This will be something I'll never forget. It's the greatest moment of my life. I am SO thankful I had the opportunity to perform with Keith," Rhodes said in a post on Facebook. "He is an amazing person. He made my dream come true, made a difference in my life. I love playing guitar like he does."

