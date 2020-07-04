DUBLIN, Ga. — With Easter approaching, some families won't be able to spend time with their loved ones in nursing homes to celebrate.

Nursing homes across the country stopped visitation to protect residents against COVID-19, but the isolation can be hard.

One Dublin woman and two businesses teamed up to show they're thinking of those residents during this time.

Joyce Smith, a longtime Dublin resident, asked Dudley Funeral Home and a State Farm agent to help put together care packages to give to three nursing homes in the area.

They ended up donating 220 of them to Shamrock Nursing and Rehab Center, Dublinair Nursing Home and Southland Nursing and Rehab on Friday.

During the process, they made sure each nursing home took precautions when delivering packages to their residents.

