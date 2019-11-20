DUBLIN, Ga. — A barbershop owner in Dublin is saying enough is enough when it comes to city taxes.The Dublin City Council unanimously passed an ordinance to raise the occupational tax in July.

According to documents obtained by 13WMAZ, the occupational tax in the city went up by about $75. So for a business with two to 10 employees, they would pay about $325 a year.

Charles Pauldo owns Top of the Line barbershop.

"But, does the city love me?" he asked.

Pauldo said he isn't feeling the love after the increase.

"And I'm wondering how much taxes do they need," Pauldo said.

Depending on the number of employees, businesses can be taxed between $200 to $1,325. Documents obtained by 13WMAZ show this is the first increase since 2006.

"It is making it real hard for a man with a small business like mine, with a small amount of money that he brings in, I am not getting rich here," Pauldo said.

Pauldo said each barber in his shop will now have to pay a booth rent plus the new $200 occupation tax rate.

"It seems like highway robbery of some sort," Pauldo said.

The City Attorney of Dublin Joshua Powell sent us a statement saying:

"The finance committee recommends that no changes be made to the occupation tax rates for this year, but that the mayor and council continue to review these rates on an annual basis, to ensure they are appropriate."

The city said they attempted to balance the interest of the citizens and business owners when considering the increase, since both do benefit from public services from the city.

Pauldo says he wants to support the city, but for him the taxes are becoming a burden.

Here are public documents showing the occupational tax from 2006 and 2019. You can also read the full statement from Powell below.

