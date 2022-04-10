'Hundreds, if not thousands, that are still suffering': Dublin organization pays tribute to domestic violence victims

The group Women in Need of God's Shelter, or WINGS, took the time to remember victims, pay tribute to survivors, and bring attention to the issue.

DUBLIN, Ga. — A Dublin organization held a candlelight vigil in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month Tuesday. The group Women in Need of God's Shelter, or WINGS, took the time to remember victims, pay tribute to survivors, and raise awareness.



Music, poetry, and candlelight filled the streets of downtown Dublin as people paid tribute to victims of domestic violence, victims like Master Sergeant Katherine Price.

Chari White says her cousin Katherine was a victim of murder-suicide by her husband in Centerville back in 2021.



"She was a mother, a business owner, valued member of the Georgia National Guard, dedicated coworker, beloved daughter, wife," White said. "After the news broke, many stood in shock, in pain, wishing this was a horrible nightmare and that she left him long before now," White said.

Price served in the Georgia National Guard until her husband Timothy killed them both in a murder-suicide, leaving behind their three kids.

"As we all think about how children are affected. Sometimes, we really don't know how deeply children are affected and they experience grief in ways that they may not have the words to express," White said.

WINGS provides information, encouragement, and support to enable survivors to provide a safe and stable environment for themselves and their children.

Outreach coordinator Laurie Martin says most of the time, people focus on the deadly effects of domestic violence.



"Let us not forget that for every name on a fatality list, there are hundreds, if not thousands, that are still suffering daily abuse and are struggling each day to overcome the numerous obstacles to achieving a safe and stable home," Martin said.



"Value those days, value that time. We never know when it's going to be the last day, and it's hard to live with the regret of things about her and more conversations I wanted to have," White said.